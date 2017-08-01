SEWGA improves power grid efficiency, completes 2020 work plan

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWGA) — formerly SEWA has completed its work plan for 2020, which included improving the efficiency and performance of the power grid to ensure the stability and continuity of the power supply.



The work plans were implemented in accordance with quality standards to reduce power failures and respond to the continuous increase in power consumption and expected loads.



SEWGA completed 157 new 11 kilovolts (kV) distribution stations and replaced equipment and spare parts in 111 stations; additionally, upgraded 26 stations, expanded seven areas in Sharjah, and completed projects to modify and upgrade old grids in 23 areas.



Chairman of SEWGA, Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, said that the authority developed grids and continues comprehensive development processes in all regions within Sharjah.



Dr. Al Leem added that SEWGA is also implementing the directives of HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide high-quality infrastructure and development, and raising the efficiency of power distribution serving development requirements, while achieving sustainable development.

Further, he explained that the authority continues to work on completing the plan to develop the transmission and distribution network; building electrical substations; and making sure that they are environmentally sustainable.



The plan follows highest international standards, applying best practices for preserving natural resources, protecting the environment, and reducing energy consumption, in addition to continuously completing quality control during implementation, and using environmentally sustainable materials.



Meanwhile, Eng. Mai Al Leem, SEWGA director of Project Development Department at SEWGA, confirmed that the authority carried out a comprehensive development of the power grids across a number of areas in Sharjah based on specialised studies conducted in cooperation with major international and local companies and research institutions.



This plan aims to implement substations, develop old stations, and replace old cables with modern ones according to the best international specifications.



Eng. Mai Al Leem added that the plan seeks to reduce network waste by at least 50%, which will eventually support the development process and provide a solid infrastructure to meet future challenges and achieve sustainable development.



Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, SEWGA completed its strategic plan to develop grids during 2020, with work hours being managed, and all precautionary measures being taken to ensure the health and safety of its staff.