TBHF allocates $4m to build PICU at Cairo’s Magdi Yacoub heart centre

Published: 12 October 2020 - 10:30 a.m.

The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) has allocated $4m (AED14.7m) to build and fully-equip a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at the upcoming Foster + Partners-designed Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Egypt’s capital city of Cairo.

TBHF’s allocation comes under the directives of its chairperson, HH Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, with the new unit being named in the memory of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, son of the Ruler of Sharjah.

Located in 6th of October City, the unit is scheduled for completion in 2023 and will cater to 2,000 children, annually. TBHF’s support will help in the development of one of the paediatric intensive care units at the centre that consists of 16 beds and medical equipment for post cardiovascular surgery.
The fund will also cover expenses of allocating one or two nurses each to every patient.

[[{"fid":"95516","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":" Magdi-Yacoub-Global-Heart-Centre-Cairo-Foster-Partners","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":" Magdi-Yacoub-Global-Heart-Centre-Cairo-Foster-Partners"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Upon completion, the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre will have a patient capacity of 120,000 annually.

In a statement, Mariam Al Hammadi, director of TBHF, said that building and equipping a paediatric post cardiovascular surgery ICU translates the vision of HH Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi.

"Our support in building this post-cardiovascular surgery PICU aims to alleviate the suffering of children and their parents, and is geared towards advancing Egypt’s healthcare infrastructure," Al Hammadi added.

In September, construction commenced on the heart centre, which is located at the foot of the Pyramids and borders the Zewail City of Science and Technology.

