UAE's real estate firms join forces to launch property portal

A consortium of UAE's real estate companies have joined forces to create property portal, houza.com, spearheaded by former chief executive officer of online marketplace Dubizzle, Barry Judge.

The property portal is aimed at enabling the buying, selling and renting of property, and has brought together a collective of brokerages to offer all real estate agencies in the UAE more choice when selecting a portal on which to list their properties.

Judge, who is former CEO of Dubizzle as well as the former CEO of OLX Group MENA, has formed a team with marketplace experience, including specialists in sales, user experience and engineering.

Speaking about houza, Judge said: "It has been well-documented that it’s been a difficult year for the industry. We wanted to provide greater choice for agencies and as a result, deliver more leads and revenue opportunities."

Estate agencies backing and associated with houza

The portal boasts support from consumer-facing agencies in the UAE, such as Allsopp & Allsopp, Betterhomes, Driven Properties, D&B Properties and Espace, as well as segment-specific agencies including CORE Real Estate and CRC in commercial property, and LuxuryProperty.com in high-end residential units, as well as the recently-launched community-based brokerage and Betterhomes Group company, Linda's Real Estate.

How it works

Agencies signing up to be part of the houza network will gain a host of benefits, which will allow smaller or independent brokers access to free PropTech tools and competitive rates for software, that will drive cost and business optimisation for everyone.

Consumer focus

The consumer will benefit from a mobile-first, seamless browsing experience and complete transparency of their data usage.

"The model means we are able to leverage our joint bargaining power to agency advantage; however the whole design and flow of the website is customer-centric," Judge explains.

"Our vision is to achieve an e-commerce platform that solves buyer and seller pain-points, incorporates intelligent technology and consistently strives for high quality and accurate content. There is a huge emphasis on defeating the scourge of fake listings. Visitors to houza.com can expect all of the properties they view to be 100% genuine and available."