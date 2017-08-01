ADM develops 723 parking spaces in the emirate

Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM) has completed the development and construction works for 723 parking lots around the Al Zafarana Traffic Engineering Branch in the emirate, at a cost of $1.26m (AED4.65m), with the aim of continuing traffic improvements and developing parking lots and roundabouts, to enhance the quality of life, and to cater to the area's community members.

A total of 723 parking lots have been worked on, of which 103 new parking lots have been newly established; 620 existing parking lots have been updated and developed to replace old asphalt; nine parking spaces have been provided for people of determination; rainwater drainage works and street lighting poles have also been implemented.

The works also included the development of pedestrian paths, through the implementation of approximately 10,150m2 of tile work; the provision of speed-calming methods to secure pedestrian traffic between the police station building and the Zafarana municipality building in the area, as well as the development of entrances and exits leading to the police station building.

The works also include amending the perimeter of the roundabout to accommodate two lanes instead of formerly one lane, in addition to the renovation of 15,400m2 of asphalt works.

The construction and development works have been carried out across several stages.