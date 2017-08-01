DMCC's Uptown Tower marks 5 million safe manhours

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) – which is the world’s flagship free zone and the Government of Dubai authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has recorded five million manhours without lost time injury (LTI) on its Uptown Tower superstructure.

Touted as “the first super tall tower” in the Uptown Dubai district in Dubai, the 81-storey building is scheduled for a H1 2022 delivery.

The safety milestone comprises a reading between January 2019 until September 2020; more than 2,400 workers were present on site at the time of recording, DMCC shared with Construction Week.

In a statement to Construction Week, executive director, property, DMCC, Paul Ashton said: "DMCC is committed to the safety and well-being of all the hard-working staff bringing the Uptown Tower vision to life and are proud to have achieved five million LTI free man-hours."

Speaking about progress on the project, he said: "Construction is progressing in full swing on site and we are on time for scheduled delivery in H1 2022."

In January 2019, Six Construct, which is a Besix entity, was awarded a contract to build the Uptown Tower project. In February 2020, DMCC marked 20% construction completion on the structure, including the enabling, piling and substructure works.

The tower will stand at 340m and feature 188 hotel rooms and suites, restaurants, health spas, conference facilities, and 229 branded residences, which have been designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.