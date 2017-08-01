Ejadah celebrates International Housekeeping Week

Published: 13 October 2020 - 5 a.m.
Ejadah, in keeping with its tradition, celebrated the International Housekeeping Week, which runs from 9th -15th September and has been recognised and observed globally since 1985.

The International Housekeeping Week was celebrated in a year which particularly presented much more challenges to the housekeeping team. The objective of this week is to honour the housekeeping taskforce whose efforts are of paramount importance worldwide and who must be appreciated for their contributions. These valuable and well-respected behind-the-scene heroes truly make a remarkable difference by providing and maintaining environments that are clean and safe, the company stated.

Ejadah visited the below mentioned sites where gifts were also distributed at various locations including but not limited to, The Villa, Remraam, Dubai Wharf, BBET- Business Bay Executive Tower, Bay Square, Quranic Park, North Portfolio and Deira Waterfront. Such recognition assures every member of the Ejadah family that he/she is valued, and that his/her sweat and hard work do not go unnoticed, the company stated.

“It has been an amazing week of recognising and appreciating our hardworking dedicated housekeeping teams,” said Andrea Yoko, head of soft services at Ejadah.

