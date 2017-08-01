Empower connects Avani hotel to district cooling with 2,610 RT

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), touted as the world's largest district cooling services provider, has connected Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites to its district cooling network with a cooling capacity of 2,610 refrigeration tonnes (RT).
The number of mega projects benefiting from Empower’s environmentally friendly district cooling services has witnessed a steady increase in the recent years and the Avani-branded hotel is the latest to join the list.
Initially developed by Al Fahim Group in Dubai Media City as the Al Sufouh mixed-use project, the hotel features 527 hotel and residential units as well as retail outlets, and advanced office spaces.
Commenting on the entry of Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites in its portfolio, Empower’s CEO, Ahmad Bin Shafar, said: “Our advanced district cooling plants and widespread pipeline network are efficient to serve any project in Dubai, regardless of its size or use. The increasing demand for our district cooling services indicates the high progress rate of real estate projects in Dubai that are looking for energy efficient solutions in space cooling.”
“Empower is keen to supporting all megaprojects in Dubai, especially the housing, hospitality, and other sectors, by providing them with highly efficient cooling services that help protecting the environment through reduction in CO2 emission.”
“The company is constantly striving to spread awareness on the environmentally friendly district cooling services. This supports the vision of UAE’s wise leadership, which pays great attention to sustainability, and has addressed the need to meet the challenges of climate change, as it is a real obstacle in achieving growth and prosperity,” Bin Shafar added.
District cooling uses up to 50% less energy compared to conventional cooling system, which helps reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, as well as result in low maintenance costs.
The Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites project is connected to Empower's district cooling plant in Dubai Media City.
