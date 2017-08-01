Empower connects Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites to district cooling network

Empower has connected Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites to its district cooling network with a cooling capacity of 2,610 Refrigeration Tones (RT).

The company pointed out that the number of mega projects benefiting from its environmentally friendly district cooling services has witnessed a record increase in recent years.

The Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites was initially developed by Al Fahim Group in Dubai Media City as an Al Sufouh mixed-use project.

“Our advanced district cooling plants and widespread pipeline network are efficient to serve any project in Dubai, regardless of its size or use," said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

"The increasing demand for our district cooling services indicates the high progress rate of real estate projects in Dubai that are looking for energy efficient solutions in space cooling.

"The Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites project will be an addition to Empower’s portfolio offering its services to the iconic buildings in Dubai.

“Empower is keen to supporting all mega projects in Dubai, especially the housing, hospitality and other sectors, by providing them with high efficient cooling services that help protecting the environment through reduction in CO2 emission.

"The company is constantly strives to spread awareness on the environmentally friendly district cooling services. This supports the vision of UAE’s wise leadership, which pays great attention to sustainability, and has addressed the need to meet the challenges of climate change, as it is a real obstacle in achieving growth and prosperity.”

Empower provides district cooling services to over 1,180 buildings and 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1,530,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT).