Facilities Management Middle East October 2020 edition is now online

Construction
News
Published: 13 October 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
ITP Media Group, the publisher of Facilities Management Middle East, has confirmed that all of its B2B titles are now free to view on a choice of digital platforms.

ITP Media Group, as a digital first company, already makes every edition of its magazines available as a platform agnostic, complete digital issue, which readers can view and read on the device of their choice.

Click here to read the latest edition of Facilities Management Middle East magazine.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Top hospitality industry hires of the week
    Tradeling digital freight deal to open key import lanes between UAE and China
      UAE’s NY Koen Group in takeover bid for Israeli airline
        UAE-Israel flights pushed back to January 2021
          Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem gets new general manager

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Tadano GTC-1800EX telescopic boom crawler crane
              Checking Out: One&Only Desaru Coast
                Pictures: The Jekko SPX650 mini crane
                  Photos from the Food People charity evening in aid of Lebanon
                    Pictures: The Mercedes-Benz Actros F