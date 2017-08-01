Hyva adds 60 tm family to its Edge Line cranes

Construction
News
Published: 13 October 2020 - 9 p.m.
By: PMV Staff

Hyva has added a 60tm family to its new Edge Line to further strengthen its position in truck-mounted cranes, which now spans from 1 to 165 tm.

The Hyva 60tm family of Heavy Cranes comprises 4 models, each with two jib options – the J1206 Light Jib for lifting horizontally, and the J2006 Heavy Jib for lifting vertically:

• HC601e
Standard Lifting Control System

• HC661e
Proportional Lifting Control System
Lifting capacity 10% greater than HC601e

• VR60MNG – Marine Crane
Surface treatment for marine applications

• VR62MNG – Marine Crane
Surface treatment for marine applications
Lifting Control System

Standard features include: Double Linkage, Negative angle, Up to 8 Extensions, Endless Slewing, Multifunction Radio Remote Control and Auxiliary manual control valve on column side.

Additional features to improve operator efficiency and safety, while increasing productivity, include:

• Auto Levelling System - which automatically keeps the truck frame in a horizontal position, enabling best crane performance.
• Operator Auto Detection - which automatically activates the operator’s closest stabiliser, avoiding the need for operator contact.
• Front Stabilizer control – which allows possible load in the front area, avoiding stress and overload of the truck frame.
• Compact Installation Kit – which guides the hoses through a different route, allowing a more compact installation of the crane on the truck.
• Dynamic Load Diagram - which provides advance verification of crane lifting capacity based on truck stability.
• Magic Touch - which allows automatic folding and unfolding to transport and working positions.

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

