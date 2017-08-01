Jekko targets medium-sized mini crane segment with the SPX650

The Jekko SPX650 is a 5-ton mini crane with a maximum reachable height of 23.5 m (with jib). The crane was designed to enter a market segment, bridging the gap between the Jekko SPX532 and SPX1280 models for a variety of applications in glazing works, residential construction, civil engineering, industrial maintenance, maritime industry, aviation, oil and chemical industries.

The SPX650 has a new hydraulic jib and runner jib (with plug & play attachment), lithium battery power supply and radio remote control. In addition, the crane has other important functionalities such as the possibility of working either with hook or winch, the extendable tracks, availability of pick & carry mode and telemetry system J-Connect.

Alberto Franceschini, export sales manager, Jekko, said: “The idea behind new SPX650 comes from the market needs. Our customers were looking for medium-sized mini crane, with boom length over 20 m and high lifting capacity. Operators were asking for a crane that can work both indoor and outdoor, suitable in many job sites: glazing, curtain walls installation, steel erection, industrial maintenance. So, we analysed both what the competition was offering and our own range, and the result is the SPX650.”

The SPX650 has a 100% electronically-operated supply system with PVG 16 proportional bank valves by Danfoss, the same available in the SPX532 and SPX1280, which allows smooth and accurate crane movements and the possibility of working simultaneously with four functions.

“The heart of the hydraulic system is a load sensing piston pump, driven by our own power management control: this can guarantee the operator all the crane’s power, speed and control he needs, with the minimum consumption required,” said Marco Zava, R&D director, Jekko.

The SPX650 inherits from the bigger SPX1280 its stabilisation system which is entirely and directly controlled by radio remote control. The crane is equipped with X-pattern outriggers with double extension (by cylinder and chains) to reduce the minimum stability area (2.9 x 2.9 m; 4.5 x 4.5 m the maximum area). Stabilisers feature also hydraulic rotation from 0° to 72° and a double regulation position of their height, for the maximum flexibility while operating in confined areas. The system considers several factors in order to determine the possible working conditions: depending on the opening angle and extension of the stabilisers, the software can define in real time the maximum safe working load in a specific point, with 5 total stability levels.



The SPX650 is equipped with a custom designed 48 V lithium battery pack with a capacity of 400 Ah, which powers a 16 kW three-phase electrical engine. With the 220 V single-phase charger on board the machine it is possible to work under charge; an external 400 V three-phase charger is available as option. The Lithium battery supply requires no maintenance, and batteries can last for the whole crane’s life. Moreover, it allows unchanged and constant performance even in case of intense use with heavy loads, not to mention the possibility of operating indoor without any kind of emission.

“In order to satisfy all market requirements, from next year SPX650 can also be configured with a diesel engine paired with three-phase electric motor,” said Franceschini.

The crane features a new 1.2-ton hydraulic jib with 3 extensions (1 hydraulic, 2 by chain) to achieve a maximum reachable height of 23.5 metres and a new 2-tons runner jib, suitable for glass installation. The jib can be stored in three ways: at rest on the column, on the ground or under the main boom. Rest position under the main boom means significant reduction in jib installation and disassembly times. The jib can work with a negative angle up to 15° for greater versatility.

The radio remote control features an LCD display and software developed internally by Jekko. Using selectors that link to screens, it allows to directly activate or deactivate all crane functions: boom and winch speed, crane’s configuration selection (pick & carry, crane, outrigger ascent and descent, tracks) and manipulator.