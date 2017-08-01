Masdar, Miral to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest rooftop solar PV project

UAE-based renewable energy developer, The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), which is a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-headquartered Yas Island developer Miral to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) project to date at Warner Bros World™ Abu Dhabi on Yas Island.

The agreement aims to provide an estimated 16,000 solar modules across the theme park’s roof area of 36,000m2 and will produce approximately 40% of its annual energy demand.

Under the agreement, Masdar will provide a full turnkey solution for the 7-megawatt peak (MWp) project, including the design, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance of the plant.

The project is scheduled to be operational in Q4 2021, and once complete, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi will become the largest solar powered theme park in the GCC.

The project will be executed under Masdar’s Energy Services department, who pursue projects, in which Masdar invests, across the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of experiences in the leisure and entertainment sector, Miral is reinforcing its commitment to investing in sustainable solutions through this agreement.

In addition to the upcoming solar photovoltaic (PV) project at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, Miral’s Etihad Arena is another example of this commitment. Its roof truss supports a self-shading illuminated façade that will provide the venue with adequate daylight, while insulating heat and reducing overall energy consumption.

The Etihad Arena also integrates various other energy and water-efficient building systems and architectural treatments to enable 22.4% energy savings and 28% water savings, annually.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency’s REmap 2030 report on renewable energy prospects for the UAE, rooftop solar PV could provide approximately 6% of the country’s total power generation by 2030.

Commenting on the agreement, the chief executive officer of Masdar, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, said: “Masdar is pleased to be entering into this partnership with Miral to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest rooftop solar project. According to the World Green Building Council (WGBC), building-related emissions contribute almost 55% of global electricity demand and optimising energy efficiency in the built environment is critical to achieving the UAE’s clean energy goals.

“We are proud to be supporting Abu Dhabi’s 2030 energy efficiency strategy to reduce overall electricity consumption by 22% and we look forward to leveraging our energy services experience to support Miral’s efforts of implementing energy efficient solutions across its destinations and attractions.”

Masdar and Miral have been collaborating for a number of years, with Masdar providing guidance on the implementation of sustainability measures and energy efficient solutions for some of Miral’s developments.

The signing of the long-term solar power agreement strengthens the companies’ ongoing relationship, which is expanding to further explore additional energy management projects for Miral’s operational attractions and upcoming developments.

The chief executive officer of Miral, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Masdar on this landmark agreement. Sustainability is high on our agenda and with Warner Bros™ World Abu Dhabi recognised as the world’s largest indoor theme park, it is the ideal location for a project of this scale.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment of harnessing the most efficient, innovative and sustainable systems across our developments on Yas Island, further positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure, and business.”