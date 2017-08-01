Mercedes-Benz powers the all-electric eCitaro solo and eCitaro G articulated buses with solid-state batteries

Mercedes-Benz has launched the eCitaro with solid-state batteries for both the solo and articulated versions of the bus. The manufacturer is also switching to the latest generation of lithium-ion batteries (also called NMC batteries, after their chemical composition).

The eCitaro G is the first city bus in its category anywhere in the world to be equipped with solid-state batteries. These lithium-polymer batteries are also part of the lithium-ion group of batteries. Because they contain electrolyte in its solid form as a polymer instead of the usual liquid, they are known as solid-state batteries. The battery anode is made of graphite with pure lithium, and the cathode of lithium iron phosphate.

Solid-state batteries are characterised by their extremely high energy density, which is around 25 percent greater than in the coming generation of traditional lithium-ion batteries with liquid electrolyte. Each battery assembly in the eCitaro and eCitaro G has an energy content of 63 kWh. With seven assemblies on board this amounts to 441 kWh. This gives the eCitaro G a range of up to 220 kilometres in favourable conditions with average demands on speed, topography and load along with straightforward climatic conditions. In the winter with the heating in operation, the eCitaro G can cover up to 170 kilometres.

The characteristics of solid-state batteries differ significantly from NMC batteries: overall they have a greater volume and they cannot be swapped for NMC batteries. As solid-state batteries operate at a temperature of around 80 degrees Celsius, there is no need for a complex cooling system as is the case with NMC batteries. Solid-state batteries reach their operating temperature solely through energy metabolism during use. During extended breaks, heating elements maintain the batteries at an ideal temperature. This occurs automatically in the eCitaro G with no need for the driver to take action.

In contrast to NMC batteries, the suitability of solid-state batteries for rapid charging is very limited as they have a maximum charging output of around 80 kW. Their suitability for intermediate charging is therefore severely restricted, and they are only supplied by Mercedes-Benz in combination with charging via connector. The solid-state batteries have a long service life of up to ten years. Furthermore, this battery technology does not require the use of cobalt.

Due to their very contrasting characteristics, city buses with solid-state batteries cover a different range of applications from those powered by NMC batteries. Mercedes-Benz wants transport operators to have the choice: for this reason, the eCitaro will in future be offered with a choice of NMC and solid-state batteries.

The new generation of NMC batteries has a considerably greater capacity, meaning increased vehicle range. With a capacity of around 33 kWh instead of 24 kWh per battery assembly and the maximum number of assemblies fitted, the total capacity amounts to 396 kWh. A solo bus with this equipment would have a range of about 200 kilometres in winter operation or up to 270 kilometres in favourable conditions.

The batteries in the eCitaro G and eCitaro are charged via a charging connector with a charging output of up to 150 kW. The eCitaro can also be supplied with a current collector / pantograph as an optional alternative to plug-in charging. In a further variant, the eCitaro will become available with contact rails for charging from a fixed pantograph. These two variations double the charging output to up to 300 kW.

The seven solid-state battery assemblies are distributed in the eCitaro G as follows: four battery assemblies on the roof in the installation space above the centre axle, one further forward on the roof over the rear coach, and finally two assemblies on the left in the rear in place of the combustion engine and gearbox. With the full complement of NMC batteries there are eight assemblies mounted on the roof above the centre axle. Two assemblies are located on the roof at the front end of the rear coach. Another two assemblies are also housed on the left-hand side at the rear. Both variants use the front axle from the eCitaro with up to eight tonnes axle load.

Like the solo bus, the eCitaro G is powered by the ZF AVE 130 electric axle, which is located in the rear section. For maximum traction and use in demanding topography, the new eCitaro G can even be supplied with two powered axles. The additional powered centre axle is a significant advantage of the electric drive technology, with asynchronous motors located close to the wheel hubs. In the eCitaro G, as in the eCitaro, they deliver up to 2 x 125 kW of power per axle, generating 2 x 485 Nm of torque.

The first eCitaro G with solid-state batteries or NMC batteries will be supplied to customers this year. Immediately after that, the eCitaro G with the new more powerful generation of NMC batteries will follow in the coming year. In 2022, the range of the eCitaro and eCitaro G will be increased yet again by a range extender in the form of a fuel cell that generates electricity. In terms of performance and energy supply, its design will allow the buses to fulfil nearly 100 percent of all requirements of city buses regarding range. This technology will eliminate the need for intermediate charging and the complex infrastructure required for it in almost all cases.