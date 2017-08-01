Petrofac's group CEO Ayman Asfari to retire at the end of 2020

London Stock Exchange-listed provider of oilfield services Petrofac Limited (Petrofac) has announced that Ayman Asfari has decided to retire as the group chief executive at the end of 2020 to focus on his family, health, and charitable interests.



Bidding adieu to a 30-year stint at Petrofac, Asfari — who was ranked at No. 94 in Construction Week's Power 100 list — will be appointed as the non-executive director to the company’s board of directors on 1 January 2021, to provide the EPC giant with stability and continuity.



Following Asfari’s retirement former Shell VP, Sami Iskander will join as the deputy chief executive on 1 November 2020. After a short transition period, Iskander will assume the role of group chief executive from 1 January 2021. During this time, he will also be appointed as an executive director to Petrofac’s board.



Commenting on his decision to retire, Asfari said: “I have been planning my retirement for a number of years after a long career at Petrofac and in the industry. There is never a perfect moment to step down, and it has been a difficult decision for me to make.”



“However, I have decided now is the time to hand over the day-to-day running of the Company to fresh leadership.”



“My decision has been made easier in the knowledge that we have a highly capable team, to whom I owe enormous gratitude, and a successor of excellent calibre, who shares Petrofac’s vision to be the preferred services partner to the energy industry and has the right skills to lead Petrofac through the next phase of its evolution.”



“As a major shareholder I remain deeply invested in Petrofac’s future and I am confident of the group’s continued progress and success in the coming years,” he added.

Meanwhile, Petrofac’s chairman, René Médori, stated: “After nearly 40 years in the industry and 30 years with Petrofac, Ayman has decided the time has come to step back from his executive duties to focus on his family, health and charitable interests.



“The Board has been planning for his retirement for some time and I am delighted that we have been able to attract a candidate of Sami Iskander’s calibre, who was identified following a comprehensive external and internal search process.”



Médori stressed that Iskander has “an excellent industry pedigree” both in international oilfield services and upstream exploration and production (E&P), as well as a deep and local understanding of the company’s markets and client landscape.

Iskander was previously associated with Shell as an executive vice president for its Upstream Joint Ventures business from February 2016 until 2019, where he was responsible for business performance in Abu Dhabi, Brunei, Denmark, Egypt, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, and Oman.



He has also worked for the likes of BG Group and Schlumberger, across Africa, Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the US.