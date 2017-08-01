Volvo Trucks celebrates ten years in the construction industry

Volvo Trucks recently started sales of the third version of its Volvo FMX truck, which features an entirely new cab, higher payloads and safety features. With increased front axle loads of up to 20 tonnes and a 38-tonne bogie, it is built for the most demanding assignments even on very rough terrain. The new Volvo FMX is designed for future electric drivelines and certified for the use of HVO, a fossil-free alternative to diesel.

In 2010, Volvo Trucks introduced the first Volvo FMX – a truck specifically developed for the demanding construction industry. Since then, it has built a reputation as one of the toughest construction trucks on the market, as a result of the introduction of many innovative features. The new Volvo FMX is built on an entirely new cab platform, based on Volvo’s ten years of experience of delivering robust construction trucks.

The new Volvo FMX features the heaviest addition to Volvo’s chassis range – a 38-tonne bogie that allows for a gross combination weight (GCW) of up to 150 tonnes. In addition, the front suspension has been updated to handle front axle loads of up to 10 tonnes or 20 tonnes for double front axles in very rough terrain. For trucks with a steered tag or pusher axle, the steering angles have been increased, resulting in better manoeuvrability and reduced tyre wear. All these improvements add up to greater productivity and cost efficiencies for construction transport tasks.

“The new Volvo FMX is designed to deliver a superior combination of agility and durability. Apart from the sturdy design, the new cab with upright A-pillars provides more space and improved visibility. It’s also easier to get in and out,” said Helena Alsiö, vice president for the FM and FMX product line at Volvo Trucks.

The new cab of the Volvo FMX comes with a number of improvements in driver visibility, including larger windows, a lowered door line and new rear view mirrors. The visibility can be further improved by the addition of a passenger corner camera that gives a complementary view of the side of the truck in the 9-inch side display. The side display can be used to monitor up to eight cameras, four of them simultaneously, giving the driver an easily accessible view of both the truck and the surrounding environment. Additional safety-enhancing features include downhill cruise control, which sets a maximum speed to help prevent unwanted acceleration when travelling downhill.

The Electronically Controlled Brake System (EBS), which is a prerequisite for Collision Warning with Emergency Brake and Electronic Stability Control, is now standard on the new Volvo FMX. Volvo Dynamic Steering, with Lane Keeping Assist and Stability Assist, is available as an option. A new road sign recognition system increases safety by displaying traffic signs such as speed limits, overtaking restrictions and road type on the instrument display.

For very tough applications such as mining, the Volvo FMX has an optional steel roof hatch with an emergency exit handle that removes the entire hatch.