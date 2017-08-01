Al Qana to open the largest VR and e-sports hub in Abu Dhabi

Published: 14 October 2020 - 8 a.m.

Abu Dhabi’s waterfront destination Al Qana plans to open the largest e-sports hub and VR gaming complex in 2021 – PIXEL – which is expected to be the latest evolution of Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) and will cater to families, gamers, and technology enthusiasts.

The chief executive officer of Al Barakah International Investment and developer of Al Qana, Fouad Mashal, and the CEO of Robocom VR, Karim Ibrahim signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bring a new definition of social dining and entertainment to Abu Dhabi.

Under the terms of the MoU, Robocom VR will be the sole provider of the content and technology for ‘PIXEL’ Gaming Hub while Al Barakah International Investment will be the key developer of the project.

Al Qana is focused towards leisure and fun for all, with over 50% of the leasable area assigned to entertainment. Construction on the Al Qana project is progressing on schedule, with more than 90% of the development complete.

At the e-sports and virtual reality gaming hub, PIXEL, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in online gaming through a variety of virtual reality simulators.

PIXEL will also include the first ever certified eSports academy in the region with the mission of highlighting the importance of playing responsibly. The hub will also feature an events space to host tournaments as well as an arcade area that will be run by gamers for gamers.

Commenting on the MoU, Fouad Mashal, said: “In line with our vision to bring world-class experience to Al Qana, our partnership with Robocom VR will position PIXEL as one of the most sought-after VR and eSports destinations in the UAE.”

Karim Ibrahim added: “There’s a constant demand for new and diverse location-based entertainment centres that fit the global standards across the Middle East. With PIXEL, gamers will have a chance to fully immerse themselves into new dimensions of gaming.

“We will provide an opportunity for gamers to grow and develop their professional talent to compete in international competitions and tournaments. Building VR hubs is the bread and butter of Robocom VR and we are excited to reveal the gamers’ heaven, the most integrated gaming experience at Al Qana Abu Dhabi, for the UAE and the rest of the world.”

