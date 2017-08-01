Al Zahia breaks ground on its Al Yasmeen neighbourhood

Sharjah’s Al Zahia has held a ground-breaking ceremony for its sustainable Al Yasmeen neighbourhood, moving one step closer to the completion of construction for its lifestyle destination.

Scheduled for completion in 2022, the Al Yasmeen neighbourhood will comprise of more than 200 two- and three-bedroom villas and townhouses nestled within green surroundings — complementing the other premium neighbourhoods within the masterplan.

More than 800 homes in the Al Jouri and Al Narjis neighbourhoods have already been handed over to families, while homes in the Al Lilac neighbourhood is currently under construction.

United Engineering Construction Co (UNEC) will oversee the construction of Al Yasmeen, ensuring the neighbourhood lives up to the high expectations placed on every Majid Al Futtaim community.

Like the wider Al Zahia community, the Al Yasmeen neighbourhood will reflect the traditional values of Sharjah in a progressive, welcoming community. Its homes will be nestled among six themed sensorial parks.

The exclusive-to-residents clubhouse will provide resort-style living and a place to socialise and unwind, while a direct connection to the upcoming City Centre Al Zahia — the northern emirates’ largest mall — will provide convenience.

Al Yasmeen also upholds Al Zahia’s status as the first development in the UAE and the Middle East to be awarded the BREEAM Communities Interim Certification — a measure of the community’s commitment to sustainable design and development.

Commenting on the ground-breaking, the head at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Shadi Al Azzeh, said: “Al Yasmeen will be an exciting demonstration of Al Zahia’s philosophy of creating memorable spaces. It has been crafted to inspire social connections and is set against a backdrop of relaxing green spaces, reinforcing the community’s position as a one-of-a-kind destination.

“It will be a place for families to grow, socialise, and thrive — one part of the wider Al Zahia community that offers everything a family could need. Breaking ground is a proud moment for us, and it means we are one step closer to creating more great moments for the people of Al Zahia.”

Al Zahia is part of the strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management. On completion, the entire Al Zahia development will include a total of 3,700 homes.

Al Zahia is located off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and directly on University City Road. To date, 55% of the project has been sold, with 800 families already in residence.

The chief executive officer of Sharjah Holding, Walid Al Hashimi, said: “Sharjah is full of ambition, and we’ve been sure to instil the same across Al Zahia. Contrasting the emirate’s urban energy with luxurious modern homes, Al Yasmeen is the next piece in the puzzle.

“The neighbourhood redefines the modern living experience while reflecting Al Zahia’s commitment to respectfully upholding Sharjah’s rich culture and traditions. Al Yasmeen is also yet another investment in the community, being a place that will empower residents to live the fulfilling lives they deserve. We’re pleased to push on with our partners toward Al Zahia’s completion in 2023.”