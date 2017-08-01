AMCS technologies upgrades DCS 61-S anti-collision and zoning system to manage tower cranes and mobile cranes, simultaneously

AMCS technologies has integrated a new functionality into the DCS 61-S system to manage anti-collision and zoning among tower cranes and mobile cranes.

The DCS 61-S installed on tower and mobile cranes communicate their information via a radio network and constantly know the position of each machines via geolocation antennas. When mobile cranes move and reposition themselves in a different area to work, the tower crane devices automatically know their positions and the system creates an area of interference for the machines involved.

The device calculates in real time and in 3D the distances between each element of the cranes, including the position of the cabin, as well as the movement speeds. This is to intervene on the cranes control mechanism to ensure a slowing down, followed by a complete immobilization of the crane at a pre-set distance from the mobile crane. For the mobile crane, the device emits an increasingly loud audible signal when approaching the prohibited overflight area.

The DCS 61-S keeps its two other essential functions for maintaining productivity and site safety.

Zoning: The system gives the user the possibility to quickly create prohibited overflight areas in 3D directly on the screen by associating geometric shapes with perimeters and static obstacles.

Data loger: The DCS 61-S continuously records and saves data related to events, movements and all crane parameters in order to view them directly on the system screen in the cabin and / or download them to a USB key.

AMCS started development of the anti-collision system for tower cranes and mobile cranes in 2018. Several phases of laboratory tests in AMCS technologies offices and on site with their partners have been implemented in order to offer a viable, efficient solution that meets expectations.

A few months ago, the DCS 61-S for mobile cranes was installed for the first time at the Les Ardoines metro station located to the east of Vitry-sur-Seine, in France. On this Grand Paris Express construction site, a mobile crane as well as two tower cranes were fitted with the DCS 61-S. The system helped the cranes avoid interference with another a tower crane and overhead bridge crane on an adjacent site.