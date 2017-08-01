Chapman Taylor-designed 18-screen cinema to open in Dhahran

Accelerating on its efforts to open 20 cinemas across Saudi Arabia by early 2021, the kingdom's first homegrown cinema brand Muvi Cinemas has achieved the midway mark as it gets set to open its tenth cinema this week.

Designed by UK-headquartered global architects and masterplanners, Chapman Taylor, the 18-screen facility will be located in Dhahran and within the Mall of Dhahran, which is operated by Arabian Centres Company by Al Hokair Company, Chapman Taylor's leisure director, David Wallace, told Construction Week.

The 18-screen Muvi Cinemas facility within the Mall of Dhahran will support a variety of cinema types including Muvi Suites, ScreenX, ONYX, Dolby Cinema, in addition to the standard cinemas, Wallace added.

Muvi Cinemas at Mall of Dhahran [Images: Supplied]

Speaking at length about the facility's Muvi Suites cinema offering, Wallace told Construction Week that the luxurious suites area is characterised by marble floors, custom made wool carpets, timber panelling to walls, and custom art works.

The project has been spearheaded by design manager for Chapman Taylor, Rebecca Farmer and director of construction for Muvi Cinemas, Mohmmed Hussain.

"At 18 screens, the latest cinema facility in the Mall of Dhahran is potentially the biggest, or one of the biggest cinemas in KSA now," Wallace shared with Construction Week.

Chapman Taylor was appointed to design and deliver a series of cinemas by Arabian Centres Company, owner and operator of shopping malls in Saudi Arabia, for its Muvi Cinemas brand last year.

In a recent interview with Construction Week, Wallace said: "Muvi Cinemas and Chapman Taylor are delivering cinemas rapidly - at an almost weekly frequency since the past two months - to meet the plan to have 20 cinemas across the kingdom by early next year. By Q1 2021, Muvi Cinemas should be very close to the plan if not have met it."

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a wave of cinema construction since the closure of the 35-year-old ban on cinemas within the kingdom, which was announced in 2018.