DEWA launches online campaign for World Energy Day

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) has launched an online campaign for World Energy Day, which is observed on 22 October every year.

The campaign is part of a continuous effort to engage the public in achieving sustainable development and raise awareness of the importance of energy conservation, increasing energy efficiency and supporting energy sustainability.

On its website DEWA provides a World Energy Day tool-kit. The public is encouraged to share the hashtag #WorldEnergyDay to encourage their friends and families to conserve energy and water for a responsible and sustainable lifestyle.

Community members are also urged to take part in the Green Pledge on the World Energy Day section on DEWA’s website. The Green Pledge encourages participants to make a personal commitment towards the environment, by adopting conservation practices at home, with a focus on waste reduction.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said: “We renew our commitment on World Energy Day, to ensure a balance between development and the environment to protect the next generation’s right to have a clean, healthy and safe environment.

"We also pledge to continue our pioneering role in reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change. This is by increasing the use of clean and renewable energy and launching multiple conservation programmes.

"We encourage the public to visit our website or smart app for conservation tips and to use our smart services to monitor their consumption easily for savings, smart decisions and happier lives. These services include the Smart Living initiative, the Smart Response initiative and the High Water Usage Alert, among others.”