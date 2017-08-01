DIFC opens RMJM-designed Grand Mosque

Published: 14 October 2020 - 9 a.m.
Dubai International Financial Centre's (DIFC) Gate Avenue has announced the opening of the Grand Mosque, which completes the sequence of buildings on Gate Avenue’s promenade.

Designed by architectural firm RMJM, DIFC aims to create a modern facility for up to 500 worshippers. The design incorporates tradition by reinterpreting the essence of a traditional mosque design with a contemporary style.


[[{"fid":"95982","view_mode":"landscape","fields":{"format":"landscape","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":560,"width":376,"class":"media-element file-landscape"}}]]

Grand Mosque at DIFC's Gate Avenue [images: supplied]

The mosque has been created in simple form and is enveloped by a screen with graduated perforations, allowing light to bathe the interior space, as evident when viewed from outside.

[[{"fid":"95984","view_mode":"landscape","fields":{"format":"landscape","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":562,"width":692,"class":"media-element file-landscape"}}]]

Grand Mosque at DIFC's Gate Avenue [images: supplied]

The design takes inspiration from Islamic Architecture reinterprets the essence of a traditional mosque design but in a contemporary context, utilising Islamic architectural elements such as Mashrabiya.

The mosque includes a dedicated ladies’ prayer area as well.

