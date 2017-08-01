DIFC opens RMJM-designed Grand Mosque

Designed by architectural firm RMJM, DIFC aims to create a modern facility for up to 500 worshippers. The design incorporates tradition by reinterpreting the essence of a traditional mosque design with a contemporary style.



Grand Mosque at DIFC's Gate Avenue [images: supplied]

The mosque has been created in simple form and is enveloped by a screen with graduated perforations, allowing light to bathe the interior space, as evident when viewed from outside.

The design takes inspiration from Islamic Architecture reinterprets the essence of a traditional mosque design but in a contemporary context, utilising Islamic architectural elements such as Mashrabiya.

The mosque includes a dedicated ladies’ prayer area as well.