Diyar Al Muharraq's Marassi Al Bahrain marks 56% completion

Construction work is progressing on Marassi Al Bahrain, one of the eight artificial islands that have been planned within the Kingdom’s masterplanned megaproject Diyar Al Muharraq, with the development having noted 56% completion.



Works including the final structural works, external facades, hotel fit-out, and external road works, as well as all electromechanically works are currently underway.



In a statement it was revealed that the project is estimated to be completed in Q4 2021. Maraassi Al Bahrain, a waterfront commercial and residential project, has been on its way to becoming “a landmark of Bahrain’s urban and architectural landscape”.

[[{"fid":"95990","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"marassi-al-bahrain-diyar-al-muharraq-construction","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"marassi-al-bahrain-diyar-al-muharraq-construction"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]



Kuwait-based regional multidisciplinary consultancy firm is working on the 875,000m2 development, which of 6,000 residential apartments, 245,000m2 of retail space, and Marassi Galleria, a shopping and entertainment destination, in addition to two hotels, Address Marassi Al Bahrain and VIDA Marassi Al Bahrain.



Touted as the crown jewel of the Diyar Al Muharraq development, Marassi Al Bahrain is located in the north eastern corner of the Kingdom, 10km away from the capital Manama.



Eagle Hills, an Abu Dhabi-based private investment and real estate development company in collaboration Diyar Al Muharraq, has appointed Pace to provide a full range of design and construction supervision services for the development.



Marassi Al Bahrain’s Marassi Galleria will provide 470 retail and anchor units on a 200,000m2 total floor area. The mall will also be home to an indoor aquarium, cinema complex, Carrefour, and overall mall retail delivery services.

[[{"fid":"95988","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"marassi-al-bahrain-diyar-al-muharraq-construction","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"marassi-al-bahrain-diyar-al-muharraq-construction"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]



Additionally, the mall will feature a multi-storey car park, with the largest parking capacity in Bahrain accommodating up to 6,700 parking spots.

The adjacent waterfront promenade will house the two waterfront hotels each with a 300-key capacity.



Pace’s scope of work also involves public space design and master planning works, including a beachfront, slip-lane connecting flyovers, and a tunnel for mixed access and traffic management for the project.



The consultancy has used high-tech ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) roofing, used in the Avenues Mall and Assima Mall projects in Kuwait that are suitable for year-round occupation for the GCC climatic conditions.



[[{"fid":"95986","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"marassi-al-bahrain-diyar-al-muharraq-construction","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"marassi-al-bahrain-diyar-al-muharraq-construction"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Furthermore, in terms of construction Pace advised against the slower ‘single-building-erection’ methods that were being deployed and collaborated with the contractors to adopt a swift way of construction, which involves completing the substructure of the entire development all at once, and going up from there, similar to 3D-printing techniques.

Pace also redesigned heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and electromechanical systems for optimised cost reductions and energy savings.