Dubai's non-oil external trade reaches $150bn in H1 2020

Dubai has recorded $150bn (AED551bn) worth of non-oil external trade in H1 2020, with imports accounting for $87.1bn (AED320bn), exports accounting for $20.9bn (AED77bn), and re-exports amounting to $41.9bn (AED154bn).

A total volume of 44 million tonnes of goods were traded through Dubai including 30 million tonnes of imports, 8 million tonnes of exports and 6 million tonnes of re-exports.

DP World group chairman and chief executive officer and chairman of ports, customs and free zone corporation, Sultan bin Sulayem, said the emirate’s external trade sector is capable of overcoming the strong headwinds facing global trade thanks to the depth, resilience, diversity and flexibility of the Dubai economy.

"External trade is one of the key pillars of our economy. We are today reaping the fruits of the vision of our country’s founding leaders and our strong strategic planning, backed by decades of hard work in creating a robust trading and logistics infrastructure. Dubai’s external trade sector has shown a high level of preparedness in dealing with the crisis. It has provided exceptional trading facilities and services to help businesses around the world overcome the challenges of the current period," he said.

"During the pandemic, Dubai launched several stimulus packages under the directives of Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to support the emirate’s business sector and reduce the impact of prevailing global economic conditions.

The economy has efficiently navigated the turbulence in international markets by forging partnerships with markets less affected by the economic crisis. We are optimistic about the future and we will seek to constantly develop our trade business, especially by using new technologies to ensure optimum performance and provide quality trade services," Bin Sulayem added.

Dubai’s external trade has shown significant growth in May and June compared to April 2020, a period during which widespread lockdowns were enforced across the globe to combat the ongoing pandemic.

Dubai’s external trade grew in May compared to April by 17.2% to reach $20.4bn (AED75bn), and again grew 20% in June compared to May to reach $24.5bn (AED90bn).

The latest external trade figures for H1 2020 show strong integration between different modes of shipping including land, sea and air. Airborne trade accounted for $68bn (AED250bn), accounting for 45% of total trade.

Direct trade reprsented 58% of Dubai’s external trade, while trade through free zones took up 41% of the emirate's external trade. Customs warehouse trade weighed in at $1.08bn (AED4bn), representing just 1% of Dubai's external trade.

China maintained its position as Dubai’s largest trading partner in H1 2020 with $17.9bn (AED66.4bn) worth of trade. India came in second with $10.48bn (AED38.5bn), followed by the USA in third place with $8.63bn (AED31.7bn).

Saudi Arabia continued to be Dubai’s largest Gulf and Arab trade partner and its fifth largest global trade partner with $6.56bn (AED24.1bn) worth of trade.

Gold, diamonds and jewellery topped the list of commodities in Dubai's H1 2020 external trade, followed by telecoms, and then motors in the third place. Petroleum oils came fourth in the list, followed by computers.