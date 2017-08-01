Hitches & Glitches delivers green FM solutions for UAE mosques

Dubai-based smart and green maintenance specialist Hitches & Glitches (H&G), part of the Farnek Group, has launched a sustainable cleaning, maintenance and repair package, suited specifically for the UAE’s mosques.

The package includes support to enable mosques to achieve sustainability, health and safety goals according to GBAC STAR™ accreditation and Green Globe certification requirements.

The GBAC STAR™ accreditation is the gold standard for prepared facilities. Achieving the accreditation means that a facility has: established and maintained a cleaning, disinfection, disease prevention program to minimise risks associated with infectious agents; proper cleaning protocols and work practices in place to combat biohazards; and highly informed cleaning professionals who are trained for outbreak and infectious disease preparation and response.

In terms of sustainability accreditation, Farnek is a partner of Green Globe, an international certification body that provides a structured assessment of the sustainability performance, primarily of travel and tourism businesses, but also cultural attractions.

The Green Globe Standard includes 44 core criteria supported by over 380 compliance indicators. and provides certification standards that would apply to mosques in the areas of environmental protection, social engagement, cultural emphasis and sustainable management.

In view of the current pandemic, it is increasingly essential that mosques are thoroughly sanitised regularly. It is also crucial that air conditioning units are kept well maintained and cleaned regularly, to keep the indoor air environment as safe as possible.

In this regard, H&G's teams will be deployed to carry out HVAC filtration and duct disinfection as well as install UV lighting devices inside the ducts to reduce and sterilise any dust particles and other harmful airborne viruses.

Speaking about the cleaning and maintenance service for the region's mosques, director of H&G, Kelvin Varghese, said: “H&G's teams are not only fully conversant with the Islamic rules of prayer and the role that the mosque plays within their respective communities, but are also led by sustainability professionals. Pathogens, which may be viruses, bacteria, or fungi, can spread through breathing, talking, coughing, sneezing, raising of dust, spraying of liquids, toilet flushing or any activities which generate aerosol particles or droplets.

We can provide guidance on the standards required for GBAC STAR accreditation, which is performance-based and rely on comprehensive and ongoing training, covering disinfection techniques and cleaning best practice for biohazard situations. Additionally, we can advise, encourage and support mosques, to monitor improvements in their sustainable performance, document those achievements, which once audited may lead to certification."

In terms of sustainability, air conditioning modules or smart thermostats can be most cost-effective when reducing energy output, especially in between prayer times, when temperatures can vary dramatically, depending on the number of worshippers attending prayer. H&G can also mount solar panels to reduce electricity consumption, as well as install smart LED lighting systems.

Water tank cleaning and testing is also vital when using ablution water ensuring its safe for worshippers. Installing tap aerators is another efficient way to reduce water consumption, without affecting water pressure. Aerators work by forcing air through the spout, thereby reducing the amount of water used.