ION's electric autonomous shuttles on road at Sharjah University City

UAE-based sustainable and smart transportation company, ION, has successfully conducted a pilot trial for its NAVYA AUTONOM autonomous shuttles at the University City of Sharjah, which is among the largest integrated educational districts in the world.

The trial, which was overseen by Sharjah Police for traffic and safety reasons, was designed to assess the operational efficiency of the driverless shuttles’ capabilities within the educational district.

In addition to facilitating carbon-neutral mobility within the educational zone, the University City of Sharjah has developed the optimal infrastructure for operating next-generation technologies such as the autonomous electric vehicles.

Intended to help students commute between colleges, the shuttles are equipped with a range of deep learning technologies, including 3D vision and environment recognition; automatic route navigation; IoT sensors for optimal safety; and motion-sensor doors.

The smart shuttles are emissions-free, wheelchair-accessible, and have a capacity of 15 passengers.

Commenting on the successful pilot trial, the Group CEO of Bee’ah and Chairman of ION, HE Khaled Al Huraimel, said: “The smart electric shuttles have the potential to offer regular and dependable services within the city, while reducing vehicular traffic and improving air quality.”

Al Huraimel added: “ION is committed to dramatically transforming human movement and shared mobility solutions, while driving rapid and mass adoption of electric vehicles to limit vehicular exhaust emissions, reduce air pollution, and encourage a more sustainable quality of life here in the UAE.”

ION announced a partnership with NAVYA, a leading company in autonomous driving systems, in January 2020, to develop the concept of shared autonomous transport to the MENA region for the first time.

The director-general of the University City of Sharjah, HE Khalid bin Butti Al Hajri, said: “This unique project is in line with the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in Sharjah’s knowledge-based economy, as well as the technology and sustainability sectors.