JAGGAER takes centre stage at inaugural Saudi Arabia Digital Procurement Virtual Confex

The event addressed the challenges faced by procurement leaders in Saudi Arabia due to Covid-19, and how companies can minimise their economic impact, support communities, and create new opportunities as economies rebound. The event also highlighted the digitally-led steps required to support employees, maintain business continuity, and build for the future.

As a keynote speaker at the event, JAGGAER’s Amenallah Reghimi, Vice President of Product Management, presented the session 'Leading and Enabling Digital Procurement Transformation'.

He discussed how procurement impacts business strategy, which leadership style helps lead digital procurement transformation, and the new and emerging technologies procurement professionals need to pay attention to.

“As part of Saudi Arabia’s drive to realise Vision 2030, we have seen the country focus on developing the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Strategy 2023, and already several changes within key industry sector have been implemented,” said Reghimi.

“Saudi Arabia is well placed to adopt digital procurement at a more advanced level, which will help solve market problems and provide massive value to businesses. Now, more than ever is the time for organisations within Saudi Arabia to fully utilise digital procurement to increase profit margins exponentially and build a growing and loyal customer base."

The virtual event included a range of panel discussions, live Q&As, polls, and prearranged one-to-one meetings.

Topics discussed during the day included ‘The impact of AI on the purchasing function during Covid-19’, 'Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Procurement Cloud,' 'Digital Procurement: Perspectives and Developments’ and ‘Managing the impact on procurement for resilience and growth.'