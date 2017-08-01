Masdar and Miral sign agreement to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest rooftop solar photovoltaic project at Warner Bros. World

Masdar has signed an agreement with Miral, Abu Dhabi’s curator of experiences, to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) project to date at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island.

The agreement aims to provide an estimated 16,000 solar modules across the theme park’s roof area of 36,000 square meters and will produce nearly 40 per cent of its annual energy demand.

Under the agreement, Masdar will provide a full turnkey solution for the 7-megawatt peak (MWp) project, including the design, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance of the plant. The project is scheduled to be operational in Q4 2021, and once complete, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi will become the largest solar powered theme park in the GCC.

“Masdar is pleased to be entering into this partnership with Miral to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest rooftop solar project. According to the World Green Building Council (WGBC), building-related emissions contribute almost 55 percent of global electricity demand and optimizing energy efficiency in the built environment is critical to achieving the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) clean energy goals,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar. “We are proud to be supporting Abu Dhabi’s 2030 energy efficiency strategy to reduce overall electricity consumption by 22% and we look forward to leveraging our energy services experience to support Miral’s efforts of implementing energy efficient solutions across its destinations and attractions.”

The project will be executed under Masdar’s Energy Services department, who pursue projects, in which Masdar invests, across the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Miral, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Masdar on this landmark agreement. Sustainability is high on our agenda and with Warner Bros.™ World Abu Dhabi recognized as the world’s largest indoor theme park, it is the ideal location for a project of this scale. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment of harnessing the most efficient, innovative and sustainable systems across our developments on Yas Island, further positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business.”

The UAE is committed to advancing sustainability across all sectors of the country’s economy including leisure and tourism. As Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of experiences in the leisure and entertainment sector, Miral is reinforcing its commitment to investing in sustainable solutions through this agreement.

In addition to the upcoming solar photovoltaic (PV) project at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, Miral’s Etihad Arena is another example of this commitment. Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind multi-purpose indoor venue, Etihad Arena, received the ‘Sustainable Building Design of the Year’ award in 2018, in recognition of its green credentials. Its roof truss supports a unique self-shading illuminated façade that will provide the venue with adequate daylight, while insulating heat and reducing overall energy consumption. The Arena also integrates various other energy and water-efficient building systems and architectural treatments to enable saving 22.4% energy and 28% water, annually.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency’s REmap 2030 report on renewable energy prospects for the UAE, rooftop solar PV could provide approximately 6% of the country’s total power generation by 2030.

Masdar and Miral have been collaborating for a number of years, with Masdar providing guidance on the implementation of sustainability measures and energy efficient solutions for some of Miral’s developments. The signing of the long-term solar power agreement strengthens the companies’ ongoing relationship, which is expanding to further explore additional energy management projects for Miral’s operational attractions and upcoming developments.