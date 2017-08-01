McMenon announces manufacturing first in Saudi Arabia

McMenon Engineering Services has launched the first British manufacturing facility of flow and temperature instrumentation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The Cumbrian-based business, which has a 70-year engineering heritage, has formally opened the centre of excellence in Dammam to support growth opportunities in Saudi Arabia, other parts of the Middle East, and additional international markets.



The Department for International Trade (DIT), a UK government organisation that promotes British trade across the world, played a key supporting role the new venture which meets the criteria for IKTVA (In Kingdom Total Value Add), a Saudi Aramco created programme designed to drive localised supply chain efficiency and add value to operations in Saudi Arabia



The facility is a joint venture with GulfTek Arabia and will complement McMenon’s existing site in Workington, UK, which employs 70 people.



Anand Puthran, CEO at McMenon, said: “The centre of excellence in Saudi Arabia is a game-changing development for us. Our facilities will support each other as we seek to achieve further growth in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East.

"I wholeheartedly recommend that other UK firms work with the DIT to look at partnership opportunities which can, in turn, contribute to the UK economy.”

McMenon specialises in the design and manufacture of differential pressure flow meters such as orifice plates, averaging pitot tubes, wedge meters, nozzles, Venturi meters (topside and subsea) as well as variable area flow meters and temperature monitoring equipment. Its products are used in more than 50 countries.

The business recently appointed Bipin Nair as General Manager for the Middle East and Asia Pacific to support Middle East Regional Director Shiv Nair.

Simon Penney, the UK's Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, said: “Saudi Arabia holds many opportunities for UK business, and I am delighted that McMenon, in a local joint venture partnership with GulfTek Arabia, has become the first British manufacturer of flow and temperature instrumentation in the country.”

McMenon also has a contract manufacturing division. The company’s markets include energy, petrochemicals, power, water, pharmaceuticals, nuclear and basic materials.

The Workington operation was acquired from global industrial technology giant ABB in February 2018.