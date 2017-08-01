Nakheel to open Palm West Beach waterfront destination

Construction
News
Published: 14 October 2020 - 9 a.m.

Master developer Nakheel has announced that it will be opening later this week its waterfront destination Palm West Beach, which is a new addition to the shores of Palm Jumeirah.

The destination, operated by Nakheel Malls, the retail arm of Nakheel, will feature beachside dining and nightlife options, entertainment and water-sport activities and will offer views of the Dubai skyline.

[[{"fid":"95973","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Palm West Beach [Image: Supplied]

The waterfront destination stretches along a 1.6km long promenade, lined with 300 palm trees which will illuminate the walking and running trail in the evenings. In addition, the destination offers parking facilities with more than 500 spaces.

Alongwith beachside dining and nightlife options, the destination also offers water view restaurants and covers eight five-star hotels including Fairmont The Palm, Five Palm Jumeirah, SOHO Palm Jumeirah, Adagio Aparthotels, Byblos, Hilton Palm Jumeirah, and One Palm.

Recently, Nakheel recorded sales of more than $326.7m (AED1.2bn) worth of ready-to-occupy villas since March 2020. The master developer - in another recent development - announced that its 800-room Riu Dubai hotel at Deira islands is set to open in December 2020.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Top hospitality industry hires of the week
    Tradeling digital freight deal to open key import lanes between UAE and China
      UAE’s NY Koen Group in takeover bid for Israeli airline
        UAE-Israel flights pushed back to January 2021
          Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem gets new general manager

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Tadano GTC-1800EX telescopic boom crawler crane
              Checking Out: One&Only Desaru Coast
                Pictures: The Jekko SPX650 mini crane
                  Photos from the Food People charity evening in aid of Lebanon
                    Pictures: The Mercedes-Benz Actros F