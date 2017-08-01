Nakheel to open Palm West Beach waterfront destination

Master developer Nakheel has announced that it will be opening later this week its waterfront destination Palm West Beach, which is a new addition to the shores of Palm Jumeirah.

The destination, operated by Nakheel Malls, the retail arm of Nakheel, will feature beachside dining and nightlife options, entertainment and water-sport activities and will offer views of the Dubai skyline.

[[{"fid":"95973","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Palm West Beach [Image: Supplied]

The waterfront destination stretches along a 1.6km long promenade, lined with 300 palm trees which will illuminate the walking and running trail in the evenings. In addition, the destination offers parking facilities with more than 500 spaces.

Alongwith beachside dining and nightlife options, the destination also offers water view restaurants and covers eight five-star hotels including Fairmont The Palm, Five Palm Jumeirah, SOHO Palm Jumeirah, Adagio Aparthotels, Byblos, Hilton Palm Jumeirah, and One Palm.

Recently, Nakheel recorded sales of more than $326.7m (AED1.2bn) worth of ready-to-occupy villas since March 2020. The master developer - in another recent development - announced that its 800-room Riu Dubai hotel at Deira islands is set to open in December 2020.