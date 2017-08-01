One day to go to submit your CW Award nominations

Construction
News
Published: 14 October 2020 - 9:45 a.m.

The Construction Week Awards deadline is fast approaching and you have just one more day to fine-tune your submission and send them over to us by tomorrow.

Set to take place from 7pm on 9 December at the JW Marriott Marquis, the 16th edition of the Construction Week Awards is set to be our first physical event of the year comprising 17 categories.

Here’s everything you need to know to get your nominations in:

Visit the CW Awards microsite, select ‘Submit Nominations’ on the landing page, choose the category you wish to compete in, and complete the nomination details – including solid reasons for why your entry should be the winner.

Entry submissions may be accompanied by documentation such as testimonials, references, project descriptions, photographs, and published articles.

These should be assembled into a single PDF document no larger than 10MB and uploaded with the online nomination.

Kindly note that the eligibility period for this year’s event is 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020.

Please note that after Thursday 15th October, we cannot take any further submissions, therefore start finalising them right away.

To learn more about limited-edition sponsorship packages available for the event, please email Construction Week's group commercial manager, Saraswati Agarwal, at saraswati.agarwal@itp.com.

For seats at the gala ceremony, please contact Anthony Chandran at Anthony.Chandran@itp.com.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Top hospitality industry hires of the week
    Tradeling digital freight deal to open key import lanes between UAE and China
      UAE’s NY Koen Group in takeover bid for Israeli airline
        UAE-Israel flights pushed back to January 2021
          Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem gets new general manager

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Tadano GTC-1800EX telescopic boom crawler crane
              Checking Out: One&Only Desaru Coast
                Pictures: The Jekko SPX650 mini crane
                  Photos from the Food People charity evening in aid of Lebanon
                    Pictures: The Mercedes-Benz Actros F