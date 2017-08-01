Penspen wins engineering contract for Upper Zakhum in Abu Dhabi

Published: 14 October 2020 - 8 a.m.

London-headquartered engineering and project management service provider Penspen has been awarded a detailed engineering contract for crude receiving facilities at Jebel Dhana by EPC contractor Target Engineering Construction Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arabtec, which recently announced going into liquidation.

In a statement, Penspen said that the scope of work includes the development of facilities for unloading the Upper Zakhum (UZ) field and non-system (NS) crudes at Jebel Dhana from tankers.

The company will implement the work using the existing single point mooring (SPM-2), subsea pipeline, onshore pipeline, and gravity pipeline to the three large tanks already in place.

Both UZ and NS crudes will be blended, and the crude will be transferred to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) Ruwais Refinery West to feed the crude oil distillation unit (CDU) with 420,000 barrels per day.

Commenting on the contract award, Neale Carter, executive vice president for the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions at Penspen, said: “Our Middle East and Africa team has a stellar reputation of delivering work to the highest standard, and we are pleased that Penspen has been chosen for this detailed engineering contract so that we can continue to build on this.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our working relationship with Target Engineering Construction Company in the region during this project.”

Earlier this year, Target Engineering Construction Company had picked Penspen for a contract for slug catcher replacement at the Zirku Satah plant operated by ADNOC Offshore.

The project included replacement of the existing slug catchers at the plant, located on Zirku Island, with new ones cladded with a corrosion-resistant nickel super alloy. It also covers making modifications to associated pipelines as well as instrumentation and control systems, in addition to electrical, civil, and structural works.

