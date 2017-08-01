The Maeda electric powered mini crane can be fully charged in 3.5 hours and operated continuously for over 9 hours

Published: 14 October 2020 - 9 p.m.
By: PMV Staff

The Maeda MC285CB-3 is a fully electric mini crane featuring a lithium-ion battery with fast charging speed, 7” monitor display, programmable moment limiter, multi outrigger positions, slew angle limit settings and HBC radio control.

The MC285CB-3 can be operated continuously for over 9 hours, and be fully charged in only 3.5 hours. The crane has a maximum capacity of 2.82 ton x 1.4m; the maximum lifting height on the ground is 8.7m and the maximum working radius is 8.205m x 0.15t.

White rubber tracks come as standard with black rubber tracks as an option. Operating the MC285CB-3 is made easy with an ergonomic paddle lever remote control, passed on from the regular MC285C-3. The 100% electric power results in low noise levels and thus improves the working
environment. Another highlighted advantage is the low machine weight of 2000kg, making the crane easy to transport between work sites and to be placed higher in a building when working on glazing and cladding.


