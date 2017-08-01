UAE's Drake & Scull reports net profit of $54.2m in H1 2020

Dubai Financial Market-listed contracting giant Drake & Scull International (DSI), has recorded $54.2m (AED199m) in net profit in H1 2020, with revenue for the same period having plunged to $21.2m (AED78m) from $70.9m (AED260m) for the same period in 2019.



In a stock market filing, DSI said that the accumulated losses until 30 June 2020 has dropped from $1.4bn (AED5bn) as of 31 December 2019 to $1.3bn (AED4.8bn).



For the first six months of 2020 until 30 June, the gross profit stood at $1.9m (AED7m), swinging back from gross loss of $32.1m (AED118m) for the same period in 2019.



Furthermore, profit from continued operations reached $54.4m (AED200m) in H1 2020, of which $1.9m (AED7m) was gross profit, compared to a loss of $226.5m (AED832m) in H1 2019.



Additionally, total negative equity has improved from $1.08m (AED3.99m) as of 31 December 2019 to $1.03m (AED3.78m) as of 30 June 2020.



H1 2020 backlog at the contractor remained stable at $121.4m (AED446m), which includes $49.78m (AED183m) from joint ventures, driven by on-going operations in the UAE, Algeria, Kuwait, Iraq, and Germany.

Continuing the business



Commenting on the H1 2020 financial results, Munir Mansour, CEO of DSI, — who was appointed in September 2020 — said: “During the last few months, DSI was keen to ensure the continuity of the business in its various projects while taking all precautionary measures and complying with the decisions issued by government authorities regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.



“DSI continued the contracting work on its existing projects, while focusing on the enhancement of our operational efficiencies, operating cost management as well as our overall financial position in line with the Restructuring and Business Plan.”



“As for the financial restructuring, we have reached advanced stages in the negotiations with the key banks ahead of finalizing the framework and details of the financial reorganization with the support of the Financial Reorganisation Committee, the Board of Directors and our Advisors.”



“Furthermore, as we have announced back in September, DSI initiated a formal process to allow all affected creditors to register their claims with the expert appointed by the Financial Reorganisation Committee (FRC).



“The FRC appointed expert is administering the process of registering and verifying the creditor claims before submitting an official report to the FRC. We shall disclose the results of the report in the Local Newspapers as soon as it has been completed and subsequently approved by the FRC in the near future.”



DSI made an application for its financial reorganisation process to be conducted under the supervision of the Financial Reorganisation Committee (FRC), which was accepted in May 2020.



In June 2020, the FRC approved the appointment of Aaronite Partners as the expert in accordance with the FRC Regulations. This acceptance marks a significant development towards achieving a successful financial reorganisation of DSI, the company said in the stock market filing.