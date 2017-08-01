Union Properties PJSC profits exceed $138.63m in Q3 2020

UAE-based real estate development group Union Properties PJSC – which has a portfolio of diversified subsidiaries – has reported a net profit of $138.63m (AED509.2m) at approximately 12fils per share during Q3 2020.

The profit for the first nine months of 2020, for the period ending on 30 September 2020, reached $94.96m (AED348.8m) at approximately 8 fils per share.

With these realised profits, the firm has cleared all losses for 2019 as well as for the first and second quarter of 2020 and increased its assets to $1.69bn (AED6.2bn) from $1.6bn (AED5.9bn).

The group has also increased the shareholders equity to $816.78m (AED3bn) from $735.1m (AED2.7bn), and has reduced its accumulated losses below the critical threshold of 50% to 41.8%.

Commenting on the results, the chairman of Union Properties PJSC, Khalifa Hasan Al Hammadi, said: “This is the first quarter completed under the leadership of the recently elected Board of Directors and we are proud to deliver these outstanding inaugural results.

“From day one our commitment has been to restore the prestige and credibility of Union Properties PJSC. In the span of three months, we have restructured the bulk of our debt, substantially reduced our operating costs, and reinstated our credit reputation.

Al Hammadi added: “Our major achievement has been without a doubt the successful restructuration of our balance sheet notably by integrating an unclaimed Gross Floor Area (GFA) owned by our Group. This exercise has been realised in close cooperation and total transparency with one of the top Middle East leading real estate valuation company, our statutory auditors, and the regulatory authorities.

“Now that we have cleaned as well as restructured our balance sheet and transformed Union Properties PJSC into one of the most solid and transparent companies listed on the Dubai Financial Market, all our focus will be on our operations and business development. We are dedicated to keep on with this positive momentum through transactions and projects that will add value for our shareholders.”