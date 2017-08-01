5 mins with: Paul Pimlott

What does your role involve?

As an operations manager within Serco Middle East, I oversee the property and facility management team serving a growing multiuse development in Abu Dhabi. I also provide technical support to various other projects spread across our Abu Dhabi portfolio.

What do you love most about your job?

I have always worked with great teams throughout my career in the UAE. The FM industry has some interesting characters with great knowledge and skillsets. I enjoy meeting new people, sharing ideas and working together to solve problems.

What is the most memorable project and why?

The early stages of the COVID pandemic metaphorically flipped the nation upside down, adaptability and swift action was needed to get us all back on track. There were many late nights and stressful situations which Serco overcame to ensure the safety of all our staff, building occupants and continuity of service to our projects. As a team, Serco adapted and implemented change; I will always remember these past 6 months.

What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

The recent COVID pandemic has brought about massive change within all our lives, as the service provider of the development, we have needed to ensure our clients and tenants have a safe working environment within which to conduct their business. Identifying and implementing solutions for the “new world” has been challenging and will continue for the foreseeable future.

Where do you see the FM industry in 5 years?

I think the recent drastic changes in how we work remotely has provided us all confidence for similar changes being adopted in other aspects of our work. An increased adoption of digital asset management, data processing and other remote technological applications will aid the industry in making positive advances.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Get outside, preferably on a golf course. The golf courses here in UAE are among the best in the world so I take advantage when I can.