Abu Dhabi Crown Prince inspects Al Hudayriat Recreational Project

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, toured the Al Hudayriat Recreational Project – a waterfront community on the 3,000ha Al Hudayriat Island, south-west of the Abu Dhabi main island – and directed the development to open for public during the coming 30 days.

The recreational and entertainment project is being developed by Modon Properties – a subsidiary of ADQ that specialises in developing vibrant and sustainable residential communities – in collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The Al Hudayriat Recreational Project comprises more than 10 leisure facilities, including ‘Stars Gate’ which is a camping destination; ‘321 Sports Village’, which includes sports playgrounds, as well as jogging and cycling tracks; and ‘Challenge Village’.

[[{"fid":"96003","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

The project also comprises ‘Marsana’, which represents the waterfront marina located in the heart of the development and includes a line-up of restaurants, an ice rink, and a children’s waterpark; as well as the ‘Al Hudayriat Heritage Walk’, which extends along the waterfront and provides visitors with a cultural background of the island and the history of pearl diving in the UAE.

The project is the second such leisure destination after Modon Properties announced the Jubail Mangrove Park initiative as part of a series of entertainment schemes aimed at representing a shift in the leisure offerings within the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince underlined the emirate’s determination to develop inclusive and unique environmental projects and increase green spaces across the emirate in a way that ensures a healthier lifestyle for Abu Dhabi community, boosts social bonds, attracts visitors and tourists, and turns the emirate into a haven for ecotourism.

[[{"fid":"96004","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

For his part, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport, Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, said: “The Al Hudayriat Project is reflective of our commitment to ensure a quality lifestyle for all Emiratis, visitors and tourists in Abu Dhabi and to contribute to underpinning the status of the emirate as a haven for quality of life.”

The Chairman of Modon Properties, Abdulla Al Sahi, said: “The visit of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Al Hudayriat Project re-affirms our wise leadership's determination to continue to develop leisure and tourist destinations in line with the future plans of the emirate of Abu Dhabi that are aimed at enhancing lifestyle and supporting the tourism sector in a way that ensures the emirate will be a preferred destination for visitors from various parts of the world.”

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by the National Security Adviser, HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Chairman of the Department of Finance, Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi; the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, and other officials.