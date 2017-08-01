Dawood Contracting Company to build hospital in Sohar

Oman Investment Establishment, Oman Development Bank, Ahli Bank and Oman's Dawood Contracting Company have signed an agreement for the financing and construction of a specialised hospital in the Wilayat of Sohar.

The hospital, the first of its kind Sohar, will have a capacity of 60 beds and it is expected to start operations in 2022. It will provide obstetric and pediatric care, Oman News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Aman Healthcare Company within the sultanate will set up a similar obstetric and pediatric hospital in Muscat with a capacity of 70 beds.

With the establishment of these hospitals, the authorities seek to provide top quality medical services to women and children in a family-friendly environment. The hospitals are expected to boast modern infrastructure and will be run by medical teams with wide-ranging expertise.

The project has marked completion of the first phase of subscription to Aman Healthcare Company.

Board chairman of Aman Healthcare Company and chief executive officer of Oman Investment Company, Kalat bin Ghuloom al Balushi, thanked all investors and financing parties associated with the project, which, he said, will be the first platform for local and regional investors in such healthcare fields. Balushi described the project as a pioneering venture which will enhance private healthcare services in the sultanate.