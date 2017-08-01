Design Infinity hits 100,000 safe man-hours at Zayed University Project

The company said that it was a great achievement to mark the milestone during the time of COVID-19.Commenting on the achievement, the company’s HSE manager, Akhil Sundar Ganapathy, said: “Under the guidance of Zayed University’s EHS Department and Insite Project Management, we have achieved zero-COVID positive cases on the project because of the stringent safety measures that were undertaken as per WHO and Zayed University.”Ganapathy stressed that to maintain safe distance, the company reduced its daily manpower and increased the working shifts.“Site sanitisation after each shift, temperature monitoring, and health check-up for each individual before entering the site premises were some of the safety measures that we administered.”“We submitted the HSE plan before commencing the project, Zayed University EHS team then reviewed it, and we scored 97%,” added Ganapathy.Meanwhile talking about the challenges on the project, senior project manager at Design Infinity, Sooraj Thekke Veetill, said: “This project has interesting interior elements, at the same time it was very challenging as well. There were lot of interior elements that we have amended with the design, to achieve best results.”One of the main challenges of the project, according to Sooraj, was working at 11-metre height with scaffolding throughout the project to complete all the MEP services and structural works, without interrupting other activities.“During COVID-19 times, we worked [in] both day and night shifts to maintain social distancing and achieve on-time completion with best quality of work,” Sooraj added.Design Infinity secured the fit-out contract for Zayed University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre in 2019. The project is designed by HOK, an American design, architecture, engineering, and urban planning firm.The project spans 2,787.09m2 and is spread out across the first and mezzanine floor of the university.The company, which was founded in 2012 by two architects Pratap Mendonca and Geetha Nayak, was awarded a special appreciation certificate for the health and safety milestone.