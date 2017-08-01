KSA's Sakani launches 280,000m2 Park View project in Al-Khobar

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Housing’s ‘Sakani’ programme has launched a 280,000m2 “Park View” housing project in Al-Khobar, providing Saudi citizens and families the opportunity to own their own homes.

The under-construction project is being implemented as a public-private-partnership (PPP), and will comprise approximately 484 residential units, including villas and townhouses, covering an area of 279m2 to 339m2 each.

Located in the Saudi Arabia’s Aziziyah neighbourhood, the project will provide green spaces and vital facilities that exceed 54% of the project area, in addition to the availability of sites for commercial, educational, and entertainment services.

Prices for the villas and townhouses start from $183,966 (SAR690,000) and can be paid in monthly installments.

A Ministry of Housing spokesperson, Saif bin Salem Al-Suwailem, said that the designs of the “Park View” project takes into account the creation of an attractive environment that meets the standards of the Quality of Life Programme – one of the programmes to achieve the Kingdom's Vision 2030 - by creating the necessary environment for cultural, entertainment, and sports activities.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Housing aims to increase residential ownership among its citizens to 70% by 2030. More than 58 housing projects at various stages of construction are being developed in various regions of the kingdom.

The programme provides Saudi nationals with access to residential plots, self-construction residential housing, prefabricated housing units, and under construction housing units, among other options.

The Sakani’s digital platforms provide details of the location, features, and prices of the residential units available for immediate and electronic reservation

The programme also offers Saudi citizens who own land the possibility of obtaining a 100% profit-backed real estate loan to build their own homes. It enables Saudi citizens to receive building permits within six months, start constructing within a year, and complete construction of their homes within three years, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

During 2020, the Sakani programme aims to serve more than 300,000 families through various housing solutions, by enabling more than 130,000 families to move into new homes, offering Saudi families more than 90,000 plots of residential land, and constructing more than 100,000 housing units in partnership with real estate developers.