Samana Developers marks 100% sales on Greens, Hills projects

UAE-based Samana Developers has posted 100% sales on its Samana Greens and Samana Hills projects, chief executive officer, Imran Farooq announced at a brokers’ meeting recently held in Dubai.

The developer said that the pressure associated with the pandemic pushed them to make drastic changes in the construction work and project management. Samana Developers managed to fast-track project construction by introducing double shift of workers and live remote monitoring of construction works during the lockdown.

Speaking about the sales of both projects, Farooq said: “We committed to remaining resilient and focused and keeping the workflow uninterrupted, which eventually led projects to early completion and even preponement. It was not an easy task during the pandemic, at a time when businesses were learning to adapt to the new normal."

The superstructure of $30m (AED110m) Samana Hills project was completed last month, ahead of schedule. The ground was broken on the G+5 apartment project in September 2019, and construction has since been fast-tracked. The project is scheduled for delivery in Q3 2021, which will coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Since the ground-breaking in September 2019, the project has seen a high interest from buyers due to its investor-friendly propositions, the developer revealed, adding that buyers have shown interest in the project’s resort-theme, affordable-luxury and sustainability features.

The $20.4m (AED75m) Samana Greens is in the final stages of completion and is nearing delivery. The developer attributed the hampered progress on the project to the main contractor's inability to achieve completion within the stipulated timeline, coupled with challenges associated with the enforced lockdown.

The lockdown resulted in a 15% decline in construction activity from March until May 2020. However, Samana Developers fast-tracked the workflow with two shifts of workers, efficient project management and self-funding.