Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jouf to get 2,309 land plots under Sakani programme

The plan for the projects, Dumat Al-Jandal Homes and Masharef Al-Qurayyat, also included works from developing its infrastructure, covering asphalt work, levelling and drainage of torrents.

Located in the Dumat Al-Jandal Governorate, the Dumat Al-Jandal Homes scheme will provide 1,345 residential plots with a total area of more than 1.2 million m2. The Masharef Al-Qurayyat project, located in the Qurayyat Governorate covers an area of 1.2 million m2, providing 964 residential plots of land.

The projects come as a continuation of the ministry’s operations in developing more than 150 residential plans affiliated to it, in addition to its move to achieve the objectives and raise the percentage of citizen ownership of housing in line with the Vision 2030.

The ministry’s Sakani programme aims to provide more than 90,000 residential land in 2020, increasing the percentage of ownership among Saudi citizens to 70% by 2030. Currently, more than 58 housing projects at various stages of construction are being developed in various regions of the kingdom.

Earlier this week, the Sakani programme provided 23,000 under-construction housing units in the city of Riyadh, including villas, townhouses, and apartments with suitable amount of space.