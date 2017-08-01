Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Int'l bags $34.9m worth contracts for NEOM

In a stock market filing, the company said that the first contract worth $20.8m (SAR78m) covers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works.The company said that the contract’s duration will be for four months starting from the contract date.The signing of the contract comes as part of the company’s role in "manufacturing and installing prefabricated buildings and providing quick construction solutions in the region".Red Sea International Company said that the financial impact of the contract will be “represented in generating revenue and profits that are recorded over the period beginning from Q4 2020 until Q1 2021”.Meanwhile the second contract worth $14.1m (SAR53m) pertains to providing facilities management (FM), operations and maintenance (O&M) services including camp operations services such as catering, housekeeping, laundry maintenance, medical, security, and recreational services for the accommodation and business units which will constructed by the company for the senior employees of NEOM Industrial City Project.The contract has been awarded for three years, with options to extend it for additional cost. The financial impact of the contract will reciprocate on the revenues and profits over the period from Q1 2021 to Q4 2023.