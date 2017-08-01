Siemens opens smart clinic in Cairo, to serve 15,000 patients

Siemens AG and Siemens Energy AG, two Siemens' independent companies, inaugurated a smart clinic in the Shoubra El Kheima province near Cairo, that will provide healthcare to about 15,000 patients a year.

The clinic is a collaboration between Siemens, Siemens Energy, Siemens Healthineers and the German non-profit Global Innovation Gathering (GIG). The group donated equipment to the Egypt-based non-governmental organisation Masr Bela Marad (Egypt Without Disease), which will run it.

The clinic will provide services to people in one of the most populated areas of Greater Cairo, as well as facilitate COVID-19 services. On its part, Siemens donated medical equipment, including a mobile x-ray system, and laboratory devices from Siemens Healthineers, as well as a digital back-up power system.

Speaking about the project, president and chief executive officer of Siemens AG, Joe Kaesar, said: “Our mega power project, executed in close partnership with Egypt, is the benchmark for many countries in the world. This is where performance, dedication and societal service have come together in a unique way. This smart clinic will provide crucial primary healthcare services, and is the latest example of our global effort to support societies in which we operate.”

The Egypt Smart Clinic joins other Siemens facilities that are already treating patients in Jordan, Iraq and Colombia. The initiative is part of the company’s corporate citizenship program, which donates about $23.5m annually to further the sustainable development of the regions in which Siemens operates.

Commenting on the smart clinic, Masr Bela Marad's head of the board of trustees, Dr Lamia Kamal, said: “Healthcare is essential to social justice and equity, and we thank Siemens for its donation that will help us provide better care in the Shoubra El Kheima province. The smart clinic will move us toward our goal to treat tens of thousands of patients for many years to come.”

Founder and chief executive officer of GIG, Geraldine de Bastion, said: “This smart clinic is an example of participatory and inclusive development where all partners worked together for a common goal, to improve access to health at a time when it’s needed even more – and thus contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.”