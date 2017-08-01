Tadweer commences field awareness drive as part of ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ campaign

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has launched a field awareness drive as part of the second phase of ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ 2020 campaign.

Launched last month as a virtual edition in view of the restrictions and prevention measures related to Covid-19 pandemic, ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ 2020 campaign features five field events carried out in collaboration with Tadweer’s strategic partners including Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Agriculture & Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Following the unprecedented challenges resulting from Covid-19, Tadweer’s specialized awareness teams and committees worked closely with its strategic partners to develop a detailed action plan to ensure that the campaign achieves its objectives, while adhering to all health and safety standards and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities. To elevate community awareness and promote environmental conversation in Al Dhafra Region, the campaign focuses on educating the members of community about proper waste disposal methods and the dangers of random dumping, while encouraging them to embrace practices that help create a clean, healthy and safe environment in the region.

Running throughout October 2020, the phase two of ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ campaign involves field campaigns targeting shops, residential areas, farms, ranches and construction sites in different cities of Al Dhafra. In collaboration with ADDED, ADAFSA, and Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Tadweer’s specialized teams will host a variety of activities incorporating creative ideas to educate the public about the consequences of committing offenses through written and electronic publications. To this end, Tadweer is set to distribute over 8,000 awareness leaflets to farms in Al Dhafra in close collaboration with the Agricultural Guidance Department at ADAFSA.

These leaflets include important instructions, guidelines and recommendations to protect the members of society from the dangers of pollution, random dumping and inappropriate handling of waste. They also outline the consequences of violating rules and regulations related waste management and pollution prevention in Abu Dhabi.

As a key partner in the implementation of the awareness campaign, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, the government entity responsible for implementing the executive regulations related to offences, will introduce the residents of the region to the penalties related to inappropriate waste handling.

The penalty for deserting animals is a fine of AED2,000 along with taking corrective measures, while dumping construction or sewage waste will attract a fine of AED100,000 and the offender will be asked to remove the waste. Those who dispose waste outside the designated bins will be liable for a fine of up to AED1,000 dirhams along with the removal of the waste. The offender will also receive a fine of AED1,000 if any public assets are damaged. Furthermore, dumping farm waste in undesignated areas will result in a fine of AED10,000 along with the removal of the waste.

The field campaign is an ideal opportunity for Tadweer to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the preventive measures taken as part of the Emirate’s response to pandemic. Tadweer, in collaboration with its partners, seeks to educate various segments of society about the dangers associated with the random waste dumping as such practices are detrimental to the Center’s efforts to promote the sustainable development of Al Dhafra region.

HE Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: “Since its launch as a virtual event, Al Dhafra Deserves Campaign has received overwhelming response from the people of Al Dhafra region. In addition to hosting awareness lectures on social media platforms, we have disseminated electronic leaflets with the contact details of the committee supervising the campaign. The field version comes as an extension of the campaign that has achieved significant results over the past month. Going forward, we will redouble our efforts to achieve the campaign’s objectives of enhancing environmental awareness and educating public about the safe methods of handling various types of waste.”

Al Kaabi added: “In collaboration with our strategic partners, Tadweer is keen to adopt the latest practices in integrated waste management to fulfil the objectives of Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030. Our latest awareness drive articulates Tadweer’s endeavor to support sustainable development and provide a healthy and clean environment for the people of Al Dhafra Region.”

For his part, HE Mohamed Ali Al Mansouri, Director General of Al Dhafra Region Municipality, said: ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ campaign has become one of the key events promoting environmental awareness among various segments of Al Dhafra community including residents and the owners of farms, ranches, factories and shops. Since the campaign’s launch, we have strived to educate the public about the proper and safe methods of handling waste through distributing flyers and other awareness materials in collaboration with our strategic partner Tadweer. “

Al Mansuri added: “The teams and committees overseeing the campaign have made praiseworthy efforts in conjunction with the prevention measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19. I am confident that the field version will continue to deliver positive results given the campaign’s positive impact on the public and changing their habits. This will go a long way in providing Al Dhafra community with a clean, safe and sustainable environment."