VIDEO: Work progresses on Sharjah waste to energy plant

Sharjah-based waste management giant Bee’ah's chairman, HE Salim Bin Mohammed Al Owais, recently visited the Sharjah Waste to Energy site to review the facility’s construction progress and phases.

The chairman's visit was aimed at ensuring that the project is on track to achieve completion in 2021. He was received by Bee'ah's group chief executive officer, Khaled Al Huraimel, Bee’ah's energy chief executive officer, Mohammed Quraishi, and Hamza Al Jefri,, general manager of the Sharjah Waste to Energy Company – which is a Bee’ah-Masdar joint venture.

As the UAE’s first such facility, the project will help Sharjah achieve 100% waste diversion from landfills and contribute to the emirate’s alternative energy sources in support of the UAE Vision 2021.

On completion, the plant will process over 300,000 tonnes of non-recyclable solid municipal waste to directly supply 30MW of electricity per year to the grid, leading the way for a more sustainable future. In addition, the facility will be aimed at displacing almost 450,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year to be supplied to the Sharjah electricity grid to power up to 28,000 homes.

Recently and as of July 2020, Emirates Waste to Energy Company (EWTE), achieved one million accident-free manhours on its Sharjah Waste to Energy facility, Construction Week reported.

French industrial engineering contractor and equipment manufacturer CNIM are managing the design, building and operations of the Sharjah Waste to Energy facility. Engineering, architecture and consultancy company Ramboll is involved in the planning and implementation of the project.