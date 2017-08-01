Azizi Developments in drive to fit electric vehicle chargers across communities

Azizi Developments plans to install 198 electric vehicle chargers across its Dubai communities.

In line with efforts by Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) to encourage the use of environmentally friendly electric vehicles in emirate, the developer is now in talks with the authority to install the first of the charging stations.

The first of the chargers will be installed in Azizi’s Aliyah project, situated on Dubai Creek in Dubai Healthcare City, as well as in Samia and Farishta, two of the developer’s 18 projects in Al Furjan.

Mohamed Ragheb Hussein, Executive Director – Engineering Division, said “Installing electric vehicle chargers is not an easy task, with many considerations to made – from the spare load in the respective buildings all the way to the location and usability of the chargers – but it is a particularly important one.

"We are continuously looking for new ways to contribute to the environmental friendliness of this emirate, which we consider our home, and to play our part in moving towards a healthy, sustainable ecosystem, all while meeting our customers’ wants and needs in their pursuit of adopting a more sustainable lifestyle.”

Once talks with DEWA are finalised, Azizi will hire a DEWA-approved contractor to begin the cabling and isolation work, subsequent to which DEWA will carry out the inspection and charger installations.