JLL: Cairo real estate shines in Q3’20 amid demand for neighbourhoods

The spike in demand for smaller neighbourhoods and community malls with large outdoor spaces has pushed the retail real estate sector in Cairo to gain momentum in the third quarter of 2020, according to JLL’s Q3 Cairo Real Estate Market Performance report.



During Q3 2020, many retail lease agreements returned to the pre-COVID commitments, increasing the rents in primary and secondary malls by 10% and 3%, respectively.



Despite the signing of new leases, with retailers moving ahead with their expansion plans in prime areas, the demand for regional and super regional malls remain soft.



Commenting on the market scenario, country head at JLL Egypt, Ayman Sami, said: "The pandemic has brought with it many implications to the real estate sector with the retail market having been affected the most.

Ayman Sami, country head Egypt at JLL.

“Now more than ever, it is important for retailers to be able to offer a spacious place for people to meet outside of their home, while ensuring customers are met with positive and unique experiences. To this extent, shopping centres need to evolve to become more than a place to shop.”

New hotel projects



The hospitality sector in the North African nation’s capital witnessed the opening of The St. Regis Cairo in downtown, touted as the first major hotel completion in the city for 2020. The new hotel has added 366 keys to the total stock, with around 440 more keys scheduled for completion during Q4 2020.



Residential market unchanged



JLL’s report also revealed that there were no additions to the residential market in Q3 2020, maintaining the total stock at 159,000 units. Sales prices in the primary market remained stable as demand was maintained through extended payment plans.



Meanwhile, the secondary market declined by 2% and 9%, annually. Rental prices, on the other hand, continued to perform strongly, with an annual increase of 13% and 21%, respectively, as several tenants continue to wait for the off-plan properties to complete.



In the residential sector the main highlight has been project launches, mainly focusing on waterfront developments becoming increasingly popular over the summer months, as work-from-home became the new normal.



Office sector experiences expansion



Cairo’s office sector remained stable at 1.1 millionm2 of GLA in Q3 2020. Average office rent rates remained at $325/m2, on an annual basis, and vacancy rates was unchanged at 11%.



Despite business activities having not returned to the pre-COVID levels, the office market witnessed an uptick in leasing enquiries, driven by expansion plans in the e-commerce and pharmaceutical industries.



JLL said that around 83,000m2 of GLA is expected to entre Cairo’s office market by the end of 2020 and rents are likely to remain stable in the short term. Additionally, demand is expected to remain focused on smaller fitted-out units as corporates continue to implement cost-reduction measures.