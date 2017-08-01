Sherwin-Williams launches durable soft flooring system

In a sustainable expansion of its resin flooring portfolio, Sherwin-Williams, through its Protective & Marine division has launched the SofTop comfort flooring systems that combines the benefits of durability with environmentally-friendly features and softness.



SofTop Comfort provides an aesthetically appealing, seamless, hard-wearing flooring finish that is soft, comfortable to walk on and noise-absorbing thanks to the formulation of its two-component polyurethane resin-based technology.



The systems are now available across Europe, Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI).



"Due to natural plant oils used in its formulation, our system is environmentally friendly and can be installed as an attractive long-term solution to become part of a building finish," said Jeremy Waterhouse, Flooring Product Manager, Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine.



Designed for diverse applications where tough performance is required, SofTop comfort flooring offers solvent-free medium viscosity, and is applied as two self-levelling layers with an initial membrane followed by a self-smoothing floor screed. Application is by trowel and spike roller, and slip-resistant finishes can be achieved by adding aggregates.



With exceptional hygienic and chemical resistance benefits, SofTop is an ideal system for uses in sectors including hospitals, schools, workshops, playgrounds, offices and exhibition areas with high footfall.



The SofTop range features three different systems for varying applications, from single application SofTop SL to SofTop Comfort SL, which consists of a flexible membrane with a polyurethane topping. Additionally, SofTop Comfort LM offers a thicker membrane for areas requiring extra bounce, such as sports flooring.



High performance flooring systems from Sherwin-Williams offer high levels of aesthetics, flexibility, non-taint, durability, impact, slip and abrasion resistance, chemical protection and thermal shock resistance.