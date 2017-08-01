GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024

The GCC public cloud market is expected to more than double in value by 2024, growing from $956m this year to $2.35bn at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%, IDC highlighted at a Dubai Outsource City event, UAE's state-run news agency Wam reported.

The findings collated at the event indicated that while enterprise spending on information technology has remained subdued in general, several sub-markets within the sector have witnessed strong growth. This trend was particularly highlighted in the Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Software as a Service segments.

Commenting on the increasing dependency on cloud technologies, director, Dubai Outsource City, Ammar Al Malik, said: "During these exceptional times – when majority of workers are collaborating across vast spaces, distances and time zones – cloud technologies have become an unprecedented necessity. By leveraging these efficiencies, we are able to greatly simplify and smoothen workflows and processes, while also contributing to Dubai’s vision to become one of the smartest, most future-ready cities in the world."

From an employer’s point of view, "cloud is a major disruptor in terms of how organisations are structured, blurring the lines between different operational departments," said head of enterprise architecture, infrastructure and workplace, First Arab Bank (FAB), Tanya Koval, who was a panellist at the event. "It allows more room for career growth and flexibility, with employees being offered a wider field of opportunity to build different skills at different stages of their careers. It’s also enabling more cohesive and collaborative conversations between business leaders and IT teams."

Another panellist, head of technology for the Middle East and Africa, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Santiago Freitas, said that cloud adoption in the region is "seeing strong demand, driven by the diversification to non-oil economies, young and dynamic populations that are digital natives, an active startup community, and a drive to digitise across several industries."

He also noted that the shift to cloud is aided by significant cost advantages. By eliminating the need to make upfront investments on physical infrastructure, and the speed of accessing servers, cloud computing enables businesses to go from idea to execution much quicker.

The IDC also found that 53% of chief information officers in the region are aiming to accelerate their existing digital transformation efforts to meet customer and business needs, whereas only 23% plan to slow down or stall these initiatives to focus on core IT tasks. Saudi Arabia is expected to spend the highest on enterprise IT in the GCC region this year, at $5.8bn, followed by the UAE in second with $5.3bn.