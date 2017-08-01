IPAF hosts series of virtual inspection workshops

A series of virtual workshops to assist and support those who regularly carry out third-party inspections of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and mast climbing work platforms (MCWPs) will be hosted by the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) to meet demand, which is particularly high across the Middle East region and South Asia.

The virtual workshops will be hosted by IPAF, each month featuring different equipment manufacturers presenting the important points to consider when carrying out six or twelve-month inspections on MEWP or MCWP equipment. The sessions are designed to assist engineers or inspectors, enhancing awareness of general principles, and increasing specific product knowledge.

The first virtual workshop for MEWP inspectors was held on 29 September, in conjunction with experts from IPAF member JLG. The session delivered general tips and pointers to consider when carrying out a MEWP inspection, as well as specific product information relating to JLG’s key machine types

Jason Woods, IPAF’s regional manager, Middle East and South Asia, said: “We currently have a further 14 workshops planned over the next few months. We are grateful to equipment manufacturers, national and regional governing bodies in helping to make these important sessions happen. We share the same goal of teaching others to be more effective when carrying out these vital equipment inspection tasks. Already we have more than 220 engineers registered, but there are still some places available and we urge anyone being asked to carry out six or twelve-monthly inspections to join the free virtual workshop."

“At IPAF our goals are to reduce the risk of accidents and develop a greater understanding of MEWP and MCWP safety across all industries using powered access to perform work at height. We are pleased to offer third-party engineers this chance to get an in-depth look at some of these machines in a virtual, Covid-secure setting, and we hope those who participate will benefit from enhanced, direct communication with some of the powered access industry’s leading manufacturers," he added.